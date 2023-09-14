Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- TBRC's "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive insights into the oligonucleotide synthesis market size , projecting a $12.74 billion by 2027 with a 15.8% CAGR.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis market expands due to increasing chronic and rare disease cases. North America leads in oligonucleotide synthesis market share with major players: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies Inc., and Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segments

.By Type: Custom Oligos, Predesigned Oligos

.By Product Type: Oligonucleotides, Reagents, Equipment, Services, Purification, Modification

.By Application: Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, Diagnostic Applications

.By Geography: The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oligonucleotide synthesis is the chemical linking of nucleotides, precisely forming the desired sequenced product. This process is helpful in modern laboratory practice as it offers quick and affordable access to oligonucleotides manufactured to order with the necessary sequence.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Trends And Strategies

4. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

