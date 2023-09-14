Senator Alex Padilla Unveils Meruelo Media's !Tu Voz, Tu Voto, Tu Vida!®” Latino-Strong Activist Movement!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- California's leading Minority Owned and Operated media company, Meruelo Media, kicked off "!Tu Voz, Tu Voto, Tu Vida!" (Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Life!) a first-of-its-kind 360o Latino voter activation campaign and movement during a multiple-radio station and digital takeover by U.S. Senator Alex Padilla.

"I'm excited to join the Tu Voz, Tu Voto, Tu Vida! movement to help energize Latino communities to participate in our democratic process," said Senator Alex Padilla. "Latinos are one of the fastest growing groups in the U.S. electorate. Together, we can ensure that every voter's voice is heard and counted come Election Day."

"'!Tu Voz, Tu Voto, Tu Vida!' is an innovative cross-media and multi-language platform that harnesses the fire-power and super-reach of our SoCal cluster of TV and Radio stations, our very popular Digital platforms, Studios, Community Events and a first-class roster of on-air talent and household name celebrities,” continued Otto Padron, President of Meruelo Media,“Yes, we're starting strong and early because this political season will be a fight for our lives – and with the Latino voter at a tilting point – we need to urgently mobilize the millions we reach on a weekly basis!”

With its first mission to ignite voter registration, the principals of the Meruelo Group, an integral affiliate of Meruelo Media, added,“We've encouraged Otto and his team to urgently activate our community in all possible ways with a special foon our harder-to-reach Latino areas often ignored by general market media,” they continued,“In partnership with a Leadership Council of Latino Community Champions this initiative will infuse our beloved personalities and brands with relatable conversations that will compel our Latino audience to firmly grip our voting power with the help of our Latino elected and community leaders, we will build the strongest coalition ever assembled.”

"!Tu Voz, Tu Voto, Tu Vida!" 360 degree campaign will deploy tactical and strategic communications across all Meruelo Media's traditional and digital platforms. Coupled with Meruelo Media's talent roster, Federal and State elected officials and community leaders will deliver relatable and compelling messages that will contextualize the significance of a strong, informed, and unified Latino community civic engagement impact, the second largest group of voters in our nation.

At its core, the“!Tu Voz, Tu Voto, Tu Vida!" voter activation campaign reflects the unwavering purpose driven commitment of Meruelo Media, the Meruelo Group, and the Meruelo family of companies through their trusted brands, content, and personalities to empower communities through knowledge and awareness and by showcasing diverse voices and genuine human connections that galvanize and foster a more inclusive and participatory democracy.

