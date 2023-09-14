International Rug Brand, Unique Loom Is Launching A New Custom Design Program In Dallas

To celebrate the launch of the new Custom Design Program in Dallas, Unique Loom is throwing a Tacos & Tequila Design Week design community event.

International Rug manufacturer, Unique Loom, is the fastest-growing brand in the Rug Industry providing the best value and selection of contemporary designs at an affordable price.

Unique Loom is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC, with to-the-trade showrooms in High Point, NC, Dallas, TX and Las Vegas, NV.

Unique Loom's new Custom Design Program includes 60 + collections of indoor, outdoor and natural rug designs.

Unique Loom's Dallas showroom features some of their Private Collection. Make your Market Appointment to get a personalized tour.

Unique Loom's Dallas event launch on September 20 is hosted by Celebrity designer & TV personality Jennifer Farrell and is sponsored by Tequila Comisario.

Stephanie Adams

Unique Loom



Visiton social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

TikTok

Other