International Rug Brand, Unique Loom Is Launching A New Custom Design Program In Dallas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
To celebrate the launch of the new Custom Design Program in Dallas, Unique Loom is throwing a Tacos & Tequila Design Week design community event.
International Rug manufacturer, Unique Loom, is the fastest-growing brand in the Rug Industry providing the best value and selection of contemporary designs at an affordable price.
Unique Loom is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC, with to-the-trade showrooms in High Point, NC, Dallas, TX and Las Vegas, NV.
Unique Loom's new Custom Design Program includes 60 + collections of indoor, outdoor and natural rug designs.
Unique Loom's Dallas showroom features some of their Private Collection. Make your Market Appointment to get a personalized tour.
Unique Loom's Dallas event launch on September 20 is hosted by Celebrity designer & TV personality Jennifer Farrell and is sponsored by Tequila Comisario. I'm thrilled to host Unique Loom's Dallas event. I'm also so excited by their new Custom Design Program for my luxury design projects and I can't wait to raise a glass with our design community!” - Celebrity designer & TV personality Jennifer FarrellDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- International Rug brand, Unique Loom is launching its Custom Design Program during Dallas Design Week at Dallas Market Center, by throwing a Tacos & Tequila Design Week design community event on September 20, at 3 p.m. The Event is hosted by Celebrity designer and television host Jennifer Farrell. and is sponsored by Tequila, who will offer a special tasting of three of their world-famtequilas.
TherO'Dea, VP of Business Development, and Design, at Dallas Market Center commented,“This custom program is such a tremendaddition to our design resources. Designers and their clients are seeking one-of-a-kind pieces, so we are thrilled to have this service available at Unique Loom. Their company is already respected for their quality collections and great customer service so we know the design community will be eager to learn more. We'll see everyone at their Design Week event and raise a glass of tequila to celebrate the debut of this innovative program.”
Unique Loom's new Custom Design Program allows their trade clients to be more creative with their rug designs and to deliver flexible custom options they haven't been able to offer before. The program is available in a wide range of indoor machine woven designs, as well as outdoor and natural fiber rugs with over 60 collections that meet contemporary, transitional, or traditional design styles and each rug can be customized for size, with a short 9-12 week lead time. This new program also includes the added benefit of standard shipping and freight costs that are the same as their other designs. Buyers are encouraged to book an appointment during Dallas Design Week (Sept 19-21, 2023) to learn more and to get a personalized tour.
“Whether your designs call for something extraordinary and you are looking to customize the size of a single runner or an entire room, Unique Loom's new Custom Design Program is helping our customers realize their ultimate rug design vision. Customers can be also assured that working with our team of experienced rug specialists, your custom rug journey is absolutely seamless as our team is here to support our trade clients' entire buying experience,” Stephanie Adams, Sales & Marketing at Unique Loom.
To celebrate the launch of the new Custom Design Program in Dallas, Unique Loom is throwing a Tacos & Tequila Design Week design community event hosted by Celebrity designer and television host Jennifer Farrell, whose expertise in creating acclaimed interiors is applauded as a tastemaker and style leader. Founder of Jennifer Farrell Designs, Jennifer has established herself as a premier influential voice in design and her work embodies a unique combination of A-list design expertise and celebrity-factor recognizability that is unmatched in the industry.
Celebrity designer and television host Jennifer Farrell, commented,“I'm thrilled to help host Unique Loom's Dallas Design Week event. I'm so excited by their new Custom Design Program for my luxury design projects; this new launch is truly one to be celebrated, and I can't wait to raise a glass of tequila with our design community!"
Unique Loom's Tacos & Tequila Design Week Event on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 3 - 5 PM in showroom #1D112 will feature a special tasting sponsored by Tequila Comisario – The World's Best Tequila. The special tasting will highlight three of their world-famtequilas including Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo. Event hospitality will pair a variety of delicitacos, and tequila-infused cocktails while guests enjoy live music played by DJ Dawn. Unique Loom's sales and marketing teams will also be on hand during Dallas Design Week (Sept 19-21, 2023) to offer personalized tours of their showroom and new summer intros. RSVP to attend on Eventbrite .
Unique Loom's Dallas Showroom Manager Kendra Wagner, shared,“We are thrilled to be working with Jennifer and Tequila Comisario on our Tacos & Tequila Dallas Design Week event. I can't wait to welcome everyone to our showroom and to offer our design community a tour of beautiful space.”
Unique Loom's Dallas showroom #1D112, in the Interior Home & Design Center, is also home to their private collection. This exquisite collection of never-before-shared rugs includes designs and patterns of rugs ranging from intricate geometrics, and floral flourishes, to universal global motifs with brilliant colors, and rich textures.
“We are thrilled to be showcasing never before shown, rare and one-of-a-kind rugs, to the Dallas design community, with designs that are absolutely unique and aesthetically gorgeous,” shared Adeleh Nassri, Business Development for Unique Loom,“ With 30 + styles in our private collection that features the highest quality hand-woven rugs in oversized designs that range from 16-20' x 20-24' feet. Ensuring our customers will discover something completely unique that will elevate their design projects.”
Adeleh Nassri also shared that Unique Loom is growing and looking for new talented sales and marketing candidates to join their team. For a list of Unique Loom's available opportunities visit their website's career page to learn more and to submit your resume.
Unique Loom offers something to elevate any room, or style of decor. With decades of expertise, their innovative manufacturing techniques offer worldwide distribution, which brings their unique brand and art of rug making to the next level. Providing its trade clientele with an endless array of rug collections inspired by art and the traditions of rug-weaving and specializing in hand-made, hand-knotted, and hand-woven rugs, as well as one-of-a-kind, and antique-style rugs, in addition to offering more than 80,000 machine woven rugs. With a commitment to offering styles that inspire their customers to turn their houses into homes, with the largest widest variety of rug styles, textures, and materials, and with sizes to suit every design, project, and budget.
Antoine Smith, Inventory & Showroom Manager, commented“From opening your trade account, ordering rug samples to select your favorite rug style, to ordering and delivery. We pride ourselves in helping our customers find the perfect rug selection. We offer the largest online catalog of one-of-a-kind rugs and the largest variety of machine-woven collections in the industry. Whether our clients are sourcing online, in-person at one of our trade showrooms, or working with our friendly sales team - our customers will always be guaranteed the rug designs they fall in love with are expedited with precision and care.”
About Unique Loom
Unique Loom is committed to offering affordable styles and a variety of quality collections in addition to the largest online catalog of one-of-a-kind rugs to inspire trade clients and today's consumers, who expect more online and in-store. We continuously look to the future by developing innovative new products that foon sustainability and stay ahead of the curve with respect to trends. With over 50 years of experience in the Rug Industry and over 15 years of manufacturing experience, Unique Loom is the fastest-growing brand in the Rug Industry providing the best value and selection of contemporary designs at an affordable price.
With over 2 million square feet of warehouse space, today our catalog includes over 70,000 one-of-a-kind rugs, and over 20,000 machine-woven styles, including licensed brands Jill ZarinTM, Sabrina SotoTM, and Marilyn MonroeTM.
Unique Loom is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC, with to-the-trade showrooms at: ● High Point Market Square #240 ● Las Vegas Market, Building B, Suite #B424 ● Dallas Market, Interior Home & Design Building, Showroom #1D112 ● For more information visit .
Stephanie Adams
Unique Loom
Visiton social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
TikTok
Other
MENAFN14092023003118003196ID1107069191
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.