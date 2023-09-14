Global Facial Pumps Market: Anticipated Surge To Us$ 10891 Million By 2033 With A Cagr Of 6.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Asian cosmetic firms adopt airless facial pump tech for contamination-free packaging, meeting the beauty sector's quality demands.
NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to FMI's market research, theworth of face pumps sold in 2022 was close to US$ 5,447.8 million. According to the market analysis report from FMI, the facial pump market is anticipated to rise steadily through 2033, with a CAGR of 6.5%. Additionally, the market for face pumps is forecast to be valued at roughly US$ 10,891 million by the end of 2033.
The demand for a more practical, precise, and superior packaging solution by companies that produce cosmetics is anticipated to increase market growth. Face pump demand is anticipated to increase globally, with a 1.2-fold increase in market value over the following ten years. During this time, the market is positioned to garner an absolute market growth of US$ 5, 089 million in terms of value.
Key Takeaways from the Facial Pumps Market Study Report
Based on the geographical regions, the sales of facial pumps in Europe in 2022 generated a revenue of US$ 1,220.3 million. In comparison to other broad regional markets, Europe led the global market that year by holding 22.4% of the overall revenue share.
Currently, Germany is the leading producer and supplier of facial pumps in the European market which held a global market share of 3.7% in 2022. Therevenue accrued by the facial pump manufacturers in Germany was figured out to be US$ 201.57 million that year.
The demand for facial pumps in the United Kingdom is observed to be growing rapidly and could progress at 3.2% CAGR through 2033.
The total value of facial pumps sold in the United States and Canada together in the year 2022 was nearly US$ 806.3 million. These two countries constitute the whole North American region which held a market share of 14.8% in sales of facial pumps that year.
The share of the United States in the global demand for facial pumps in 2022 was found to be 13.1%. The total revenue generated by facial pump manufacturers based in this country in 2022 was nearly US$ 713.7 million.
Japan is the leading producer of facial pumps in the Asia Pacific region and contributes an impressive 5.7% of the global revenue. In comparison to other Asian countries, the sales of facial pumps in Japan were worth around US$ 310.5 million in 2022.
China is predicted by FMI to exhibit a year-on-year growth rate of 8.2% through 2033 in the production and consumption of facial pumps. Surprisingly, India is anticipated to register an even higher CAGR of 9.8% during the years from 2023 to 2033.
Competitive Landscape for the Facial Pumps Market Players
APackaging Group
Aptar Group, Inc.
Albea S.A., Lumson S.p.A.
Raepak Ltd.
Silgan Dispensing System
Topfeel Pack Co., Ltd.
Rieke Corporation
SeaClifff Beauty Packaging & Laboratories
Frapack Packaging B.V.
TYH Container Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Sun-Rain Industrial Co., Ltd.
are some of the major players in the global facial pump market. Their region expansion is somewhat constrained by stringent regulatory requirements regarding the sustainability of materials used in the manufacturing of facial pumps.
Most of the leading players involved in the growth of facial pumps are focusing on diversifying their product offerings by using eco-friendly materials. Advancements in improving pumps and dispensing systems, such as three-chambered pumps and dispensers, are also projected to be key market opportunities.
Market Segmentation for Facial Pumps Market
Packaging Format:
Airless Facial Pumps
Atmospheric Facial Pumps
Application:
Facial Skincare
Facial Makeup
Region:
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
Eastern Europe
Western Europe
Japan
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
