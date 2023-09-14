Memory Protection Devices Has A New Logo!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Memory Protection Devices Inc (MPD Inc) Unveils Exciting New Rebranding Initiative! Farmingdale, NY – Memory Protection Devices Inc, a leading manufacturer of electromechanical components and more, is thrilled to announce its exciting Rebranding initiative, showcasing a vibrant new image and logo that captures the essence of our forward-thinking vision.
After an extensive period of introspection and market research, we recognized the need to evolve our brand to better reflect the values and services that define Memory Protection Devices Inc. The Rebranding represents an important milestone in our company's journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional products & services to our valued customers.
New Logo: Our new logo is a visual representation of our company's growth and transformation. It incorporates our vision. Refreshed Company Image: The Rebranding effort embraces a modern and dynamic approach, reflecting our innovative spirit and dedication to staying at the forefront of our industry. With this Rebranding, we aim to strengthen our market position and continue building lasting relationships with our clients, partners, and stakeholders. We invite everyone to explore our new website at to learn more about the Rebranding and our latest offerings.
About Memory Protection Devices Inc.: Memory Protection Devices, Inc. (MPD) is an ISO 9001 certified global manufacturer of battery holders, battery contacts, auto plugs, auto sockets, fuse holders, DC jacks, DC plugs, IR safety sensor beams and other electronic components and devices. Our parts are manufactured to rigorstandards in factories located around the world, which meet not only our quality requirements, but our social ones as well. We believe that many components have not been given as much thought as they deserve, and every day we work to find the next innovative design. After all, a defective component can cause complete failure in most devices, and a poorly designed one can cause many inconveniences to end users. It is due to this core value that MPD is viewed as the industry's leading innovator.
