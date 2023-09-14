Musk states US restrictions stopped Ukraine from utilizing Starlink

(MENAFN) SpaceX owner Elon Musk has stated that his firm rejected to allow Starlink to coverage over Crimea so as not to run afoul of United States-compelled rules. The billionaire got attacked the previous week after a news agency stated that Musk’s rejection to turn on Starlink sign over the Russian cape had dissatisfied a Ukrainian drone assault towards the Russian Black Sea Fleet in 2022.

Showing up through a video link at the All-In Summit 2023 tech session in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Musk was inquired why he had conducted that choice.



The SpaceX owner began by emphasizing that his firm has “provided Starlink connectivity to Ukraine” since the beginning of the army war with Russia in February last year. He also noted that high Ukrainian representatives have recognized on numerous occurrences that the facility has established a vital part in resisting off Moscow’s attacks.



