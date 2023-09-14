Far East grants property rights to 23,000 individuals

(MENAFN) In a significant development announced during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Deputy Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, Elena Nurgalieva, revealed that property rights for free land plots in Russia's Far East have been officially granted to 23,000 individuals. This milestone marks a key achievement under the Hectare Program, a government initiative initiated in 2016 with the aim of revitalizing the region's economy and fostering growth.



The Hectare Program, as the name suggests, offers participants a generous allocation of land, equivalent to a hectare (approximately 2.5 acres), in the Far East. This land grant is made available to both Russian citizens and foreign nationals, contingent on the condition that they reside in the region for a minimum of 5 years. The land can be utilized for various purposes, including residential housing, agricultural activities, recreational endeavors, and even business ventures.



The formalization of property rights for these 23,000 beneficiaries signifies a pivotal step forward in the program's objectives. By granting individuals the security and legal recognition of their land ownership, the government is not only encouraging settlement in the Far East but also fostering investment in diverse sectors such as agriculture, real estate, and tourism. As these new landowners put down roots in the region, they contribute to its socio-economic development, thereby helping to achieve the overarching goals of the Hectare Program.

MENAFN14092023000045015682ID1107069142