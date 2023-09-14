Kroger Kicks Off Tailgating Season With Easy Fan Favorites For The Win

CINCINNATI, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) today shared tailgating tips to fuel up fans all season long and announced the launch of a new Doritos® flavor exclusive to Kroger-Late Night Loaded Taco.

"Fall is right around the corner, and that means it's time to tailgate," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "We know how much our customers love to tailgate and how much these gatherings mean to the communities we serve. We have drawn up a crowd-pleasing game day plan with all the essential snacks, grill-ready options and grab-and-go items, so fans can spend more time cheering and less planning."

For a game day where the only hustle is on the field, the retailer recommends these tips to tailgate like a pro.

Pregame: Plan to win with these easy make-ahead recipes.



Slow Cooker Jalapeno Popper Dip -only four ingredients.

Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Loaded Slow Cooker Queso

Slow Cooker Turkey Chili Hot Italian Sliders

Kickoff: Stock up on fan-favorite snacks and beverages.



Doritos® Late Night Load TFlavored Tortilla Chips --taste the night--day or night-with the bold crunch of this new flavor exclusive to Kroger available for a limited time.

Simple Truth Roasted and Salted Pistachios

Murray's Snacking and Entertaining Trays

Made in-store fresh saand guacamole

High Noon Sun Sips Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Modelo Especial Lager Mexican Beer

Half Time : Fire up the grill with these tailgate classics.



Fresh Ready to Grill Chicken Wings or Heritage Farm Chicken Party Wings

Private Selection® Burgers

Kroger Mild Italian Sausages BIG Deal Nathan's Bigger than the Bun Beef Franks

Gamechangers: Elevate game day meand score big with deli and bakery convenience items that are easy and delicious.



Home Chef Hot and Ready Deli Fried Chicken

Home Chef St. Louis Style BBQ Ribs

Kroger Shrimp Bowls

Home Chef Pulled Pork on King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Bakery Fresh Goodness Brownie Bites Deli Party Trays-Custom and premade meat, cheese and veggies trays, tspreads and more!

For customers looking for even more tailgate inspiration, checkout these game day recipes , grilling ideas

and swaps for a healthier tailgate .

Customers can shop their tailgate favorites and more at Kroger's one stop shop for game day ,

in-store, through

Kroger Pickup

or

delivered

using

Boost by Kroger

P, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.



About Kroger

At The

Kroger

Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of

banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our

newsroom

and

investor relations

site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.