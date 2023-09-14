Launchpad Home Group Acquires Tlc Inspections

Located in Marble Falls, Texas, TLC Inspections has served the Texas Hill Country since 2007 offering residential and ancillary inspection services.

“We are extremely excited for the growth opportunities provided for our team members and the continued growth and expansion of our brand,” said TLC owners Nick and Laina Moomaw. "This will also add exponential value to our clients and the professionals we work with daily.”

Scott Swayze, CEO for LaunchPad, said:“TLC further strengthens our inspection offering in Texas and I am happy to welcome them to the LaunchPad family. Nick and Laina have built an amazing team that will be a great fit with our organization.”

LaunchPad brands Max Home and Axium Inspections currently serve Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Houston. TLC will expand LaunchPad's footprint in Austin and the broader Texas Hill Country.

About LaunchPad Home Group

LaunchPad Home Group is a family of regional home inspection and services brands sharing relationships, support systems, best practices, and capital base for the mutual growth of our brands. LaunchPad's mission is to create lifelong relationships by simplifying home ownership at every stage of the journey, from inspections to remodeling to day-to-day safekeeping and maintenance. For more information, visit .

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, LaunchPad is the fastest growing residential inspection company in theand provides a full suite of services to assist customers in their home ownership journey.

About RFE Investment Partners

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the U.S. RFE is a long-standing firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. The firm's investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit .

Contact: John Mooney, (908) 720-6057,