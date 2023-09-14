Flash News: Okx Wallet Is Now Integrated With Stablecoin Yield Protocol Ledgity Finance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 14, 2023.
OKX Wallet is Now Integrated with Ledgity Finance
The OKX Wallet web extension now supports stablecoin yield protocol Ledgity Finance .
Ledgity provides a stable and institutional grade treasury management solution for stablecoin holders and bridges the gap between DeFi and TradFi by offering real yield based on real assets.
To access Ledgity Finance, users simply need to: Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on) Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one Connect their OKX Wallet to Ledgity via the web extension
OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.
