(MENAFN) The European Union to depend profoundly on Russian gas even as it’s promising to stop purchasing as well as utilizing its eastern bordering fuel by 2027, Russian Foreign Ministry official Maria Zakharova has informed the news agency, talking on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Tuesday.



Zakharova blamed the 27-associate European Union of two-facedness, stating all the bloc’s declarations of stopping the arrival of Russian gas are just “wordplay.” “They can play with words as much as they like... But there’s no escaping the facts and reality. To remain without energy sources is simply to cross out their own development agenda for ten years ahead.”



Zakharova stated “It is clear that every country wants to have alternative sources of energy to ensure its independence and sovereignty. But the fact is that they cannot completely give up Russian energy at this stage – and they realize it.”



