Clearmind Medicine Announces Pricing Of Us$2.25 Million Public Offering

The offering is expected to close on September 18, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use theproceeds from the offering, for general corporate purposes, which may include operating expenses, research and development, including clinical and pre-clinical testing of our product candidates, working capital, future acquisitions and general capital expenditures.

The offering is not being made in Canada and residents of Canada may not purchase any securities being offered in the offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering .

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-273293) relating to the offering of the securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on September 14, 2023. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospecdescribing the terms of the proposed transaction may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website, or by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th Floor, New York, NY 10105, by telephone at (212) 813-1010 or by email at . This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of fourteen patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq and the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“CWY.”