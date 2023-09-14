Epow Announces A Full-Time Technical Sales Manager Has Joined, Previously Resigned From Catl

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZIBO, China, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the“Company”,“we” or“our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced that a technical sales manager (“Expert”), who used to be an expert assigned by CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.,Ltd.) , has joined Sunrise. This Expert used to be a factory inspection engineer assigned from CATL to Sunrise factory, responsible for investigating the manufacturing process and quality control as well as tested the sample finished product of Sunrise for more than 6 months from year 2022. During this period, he implemented strict inspection requirements and provided suggestions and guidance to Sunrise factory. After multiple improvements, Sunrise ultimately passed the rigorand detailed inspection procedures and obtained approval from CATL. The Expert returned to CATL after the inspection procedure was completed. Months later, he decided to resign from CATL and join Sunrise full-time after deep consideration, because he was well impressed by the excellent capabilities demonstrated by Sunrise's team, including technology, R&D, supply chain, and marketing.
"This is a big decision," the Expert said. "As the largest volume EV battery manufacturer in the world, CATL is a very well-respected leader in the EV battery market and demands nothing but the highest quality from its suppliers. Sunrise is undoubtedly one of the very best suppliers. After an in-depth inspection at the Sunrise factory, I deeply admire the leader's strategic vision and the team's execution ability in Sunrise. With both senior experience in the lithium battery industry and cutting-edge innovative technology, I believe Sunrise has the potential to become a leader in the new generation of lithium battery materials. Therefore, I am proud to be a member of Sunrise."
The executive team warmly welcomed the Expert's joining. "We welcome outstanding talents from around the world to join sunrise. Talents are the source of our continuleading R&D.”said Sunrise's Chairman, Mr. Haiping Hu.“We are an ambititeam dedicated to contributing to energy conservation and emission reduction through the research, development and sales of new energy battery materials."
About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture is constructing a 138,000 m2 manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company's management team is also composed of experts with a cumulative decades of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform business.
