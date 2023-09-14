(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Großschartner Podiums at Giro Della Toscana
Felix Großschartner put in a strong showing at the Giro Della Toscana in Italy today, taking third place podium after an attritional race.
The Emirati team were strongly present with Tadej Pogačar taking 4th and Davide Formolo 6th in the 191km classic starting and finishing in Pontedera, which was won by Pavel Sivakov (Ineos-Grenadiers).
The racing in Italy continues tomorrow with the Coppa Sabatini as Team Emirates go in search of the 50th win of the season.
Großschartner:“We had numbers on the last climb but I think Sivakov was on a really good day today so congrats to him. In the end Tadej told me to go so I pressed on and managed 3rd which I'm satisfied with though we wanted the win. We have another race tomorrow so we'll re-group and make a plan.”
Meanwhile at the Vuelta España, Team Emirates overcame a challenging day on the slopes of the iconic climb of the 'Angliru'.
Joao Almeida was the first rider of the team over the line in 6th place with Juan Ayuso in the white jersey in 9th. The young Spaniard holds on to 4th on the GC with the ambitions of stage glory over the coming days. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) took stage glory as his teammate Sepp Kuss remains in the leaders jersey.
Ayuso :“I didn't feel the best on the climb but it is what it is. It's a climb where there is no place for recovery and it just seemed to go on forever. We're deep in the third week now but you never know when one of your rivals can have a bad day. I'll aim to fight for my place on GC and try to battle for a stage win.”
Giro Della Toscana results
1.Pavel Sivakov (Ineos-Grenadiers) 4:25:57
2.Richard Carapaz (Education First) +4”
3.Felix Grossschartner (Team Emirates) +47”
Vuelta España stage 17 results
1.Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) 3:15:56
2.Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) s.t
3.Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) +19''
6.João Almeida(Team Emirates) 58''
9.Juan Ayuso (Team Emirates) +1'42''
General Classification after stage 17
1.Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) 60:34:21
2.Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) +8''
3.Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) +1'08''
4.Juan Ayuso (Team Emirates) +4'00''
