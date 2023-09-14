A New Turn Of Speed: The Excalibur Spider Revuelto Flyback Chronograph

Put your helmet on and hold on tight. Roger Dubuis is back in the driving seat of pulsating chronograph design. Accelerating through the gears of innovation and performance, the Maison shows no sign of slowing down in its turbo-charged delivery of Hyper HorologyTM.



Introducing the new Excalibur Spider Revuelto Flyback Chronograph. As the name suggests, this expressive timepiece is inspired by the incredible Lamborghini Revuelto – a milestone creation in speed and the very first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle).