Jordan's Hotel Occupancy Rates At 50-81% During Weekend-Jha

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) -Local hotel occupancy rates of all categories during the current weekend recorded a 50-81% range.
The Dead Sea occupancy rate stood at 81%, Aqaba at 80%, Amman at 66% and Petra at 50%, according to vice president and spokesperson for Jordan Hotels Association (JHA), Hussein Hilalat.
In remarks to "Petra" on Thursday, Hilalat said performance of the Kingdom's hotel sector during the current period recorded a "noticeable" increase in occupancy rates in some regions of the Kingdom, especially in the port city of Aqaba, which witnessed multiple tourism and artistic events.
Hilalat also said occupancy rates in Jordan's 5-star hotels stood at 83% in the Dead Sea, 81% in Aqaba, 68% in Amman, and 57% in Petra.
Meanwhile, he noted occupancy rates for 4-star hotels reached 78% in Dead Sea, 80% in Aqaba, 72% in Amman, and 49% in Petra.
MENAFN14092023000117011021ID1107069074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.