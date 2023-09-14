Pm Participates In Pwc Middle East Professional Services Forum Dialogue

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) - Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday took part in a dialogue session of the annual PWC Middle East Professional Services Forum, which is being held for the first time in Jordan, with the participation of 600 people.
Khasawneh praised the "large" investments that PwC Middle East is making in Jordan and its "wide" range of its services.
The PM said: "We are pleased to witness PwC's commitment to Jordan, which is in line with the Kingdom's vital market developments."
The premier stressed presence of global companies, like PwC, with "its large investments and international expertise, plays a pivotal role in stimulating economic growth, attracting foreign investments, and generating opportunities for development and innovation."
During his participation in the PWC dialogue session, the Prime Minister noted Jordan represents a "true" success story, by overcoming multiple political and economic challenges over the past decades, with its leadership's skill and wisdom.
Jordan, he noted, has "successfully" dealt with multiple crises and challenges due to the region's instability and addressed Covid-19 pandemic-induced effects, as well as rise in prices of goods, services, and oil.
Khasawneh stressed that Jordan is working, in accordance with the Royal directives, to provide the appropriate environment for developing capabilities of Jordanian youth, by improving its educational system to ensure that outputs keep pace with the needs of the local and regional market.
Continuing: "We are proud of the success stories achieved by Jordanian youth in the fields of information technology, startups , entrepreneurship and other promising sectors. "
The Prime Minister also affirmed that Jordan is proceeding "steadily" in the comprehensive modernization project led by His Majesty King Abdullah II and supported by HRH Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, with its three political, economic and administrative tracks.
Efforts made by His Majesty King Abdullah II and his reputation at the regional and international levels have enabled Jordan to attract investments from major international companies, he pointed out.
The private sector, he said, is an essential partner with the government in achieving the goals of the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), stressing that the Jordanian private sector has an important national role in the national economy.
In this regard, the PM stressed the government's commitment to empowering the private sector and providing the appropriate environment that ensures its effective participation in economic development and job creation.
