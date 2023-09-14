Police Arrest 22 Dealers In Northern Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) - Over the course of a week, the Anti-Narcotics Department arrested 22 drug dealers in 11 cases in the northern Jordan region.
In Ramtha, a person who is suspected of being connected to international drug trafficking and smuggling was arrested after 350 blocks of narcotic hashish were found during a search of their residence. Two additional drug dealers were arrested in Ramtha after 110,000 narcotic pills intended for smuggling to a neighboring country were seized during a raid.
In the Northern Badia and Mafraq governorate, two drug dealers were arrested in possession of 6,000 narcotic pills, and nine more were caught carrying 17 palm-sized hashish blocks, 3,000 narcotic pills, and two firearms.
In western Irbid, a first-degree wanted man with 22 security charges and classified as "dangerous" was arrested in possession of quantities of narcotic substances and a firearm.
Four cases were handled in the capital, with drug dealers being arrested in possession of a total of 63 hashish blocks, 21,000 narcotic pills, and 150 grams of crystal meth.
At the Omari Border Crossing, a cargo vehicle coming from a neighboring country was stopped and inspected. Officers uncovered 150,000 narcotic pills stashed inside.
MENAFN14092023000117011021ID1107069069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.