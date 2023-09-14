Etu Energias, SLB Sign Technical Services Agreement At Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2023

Oil and gas company Etu Energias and global technology company SLB signed a technical services agreement during the second day of the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2023 conference and exhibition ( ). The agreement will outline how SLB and Etu Energias will work together and define the scope of work, payment terms, and deadlines for their business partnership.

Signed by Miguel Baptista, Managing Director for Central, East and Southern Africa at SLB and Edson dos Santos, CEO of Etu Energias, the Technical Services Agreement covers the development of Block 2/5 and will involve the development of engineering wells and end-to-end technological complimentary services.

The agreement is poised to revolutionize procedures and improve results at the Block, showcasing the companies' commitment towards improving exploration and production infrastructure in Angola while showcasing the investment opportunities in the country's technology sector.

Under the theme, 'Energy Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development', AOG 2023 serves as the premier platform for Angola's key market players to meet with global companies and investors to discuss, negotiate, and sign deals. As such, the fourth edition of the conference and exhibition paves the way for industry leaders to lay the foundation for robust sectoral growth in the country.