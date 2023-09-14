Tilli Software Shines At Global Fintech Fest 2023: Fostering Innovation And Collaboration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, Telangana - 14th September, 2023 – Tilli Software India Pvt. Ltd., a leading fintech solutions provider, proudly announces its successful participation in the Global Fintech Fest 2023, grabbing the eyeballs of attendees and participants with its suite of innovative fintech products. It turned out to be an ideal platform for Tilli Software to exhibit its commitment to driving fintech innovation.
Building on the strong relationships initiated last year, we've nurtured these connections into collaborative partnerships. Furthermore, our association with NPCI BBPS as a Technology Service Provider (TSP) has blossomed into a full-fledged partnership, enhancing our commitment to seamless bill payments for all.
Reflecting on the response at GFF 2023, Ali Saberi, Founder and CEO of Tilli Software, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, " We were thrilled by the exceptional interest in our fintech solutions, particularly our B2B Vendor and Supplier Payout Solution and BBPS Biller Onboarding Services. These offerings underscore our dedication to simplifying financial processes and promoting digital inclusion. I had the opportunity to express my gratitude to Ms. Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO of NBBL, for supportingto be a part of India's groundbreaking BBPS ecosystem. In collaboration with BBPS's powerful enterprise and partners, Tilli can now foon its expertise as bill, payment, and collections experience providers for our consumers. Through Tilli's role as the Technology Service Provider for the BBPS ecosystem, we facilitate seamless biller onboarding and contribute to a future where digital financial accessibility becomes a reality for all."
During the event, Team Tilli engaged in insightful discussions and networked with industry stalwarts. We had the privilege of engaging with fintech & banking industry officials, fostering discussions that shed light on the future of fintech regulation and compliance.
The event witnessed the launch of groundbreaking features by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), including Credit Line on UPI, Billpay Connect, and UPI Tap & Pay. These innovations are poised to reshape the fintech landscape, and Tilli Software is eager to incorporate them into its suite of offerings.
Looking Forward
As we reflect on our experiences at GFF 2023, Tilli Software remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the delivery of seamless fintech solutions. We are excited about the possibilities that the future holds, with a keen eye on integrating the latest RBI-NPCI innovations into our product offerings.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact: or visit Tilli Software:
Tilli, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is a pioneering fintech company, with a dynamic presence in Hyderabad, India. From its two bases, it is a force to be reckoned with, delivering state-of-the-art global Digital Payment Solutions and innovative Cloud-Based Customer Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offerings to clients worldwide.
Our award-winning tool, TilliCX serves as a branded cloud-enabled API-based UI/UX platform, streamlining digital payments and customer communication. Nudge, our event-based communication, bill presentment, and payment processing tool, excels in high-conversions of call-to-action challenges like eBill enrolments, payment agreements, and payments. Monay, our fintech innovation, is an omni-channel payment gateway, merchant processor, and store-valued wallet with P2P, C2B, B2B, and B2C flows.
In addition to these remarkable solutions, we are thrilled to introduce our B2B payout solution, ensuring secure and efficient payouts for businesses and BBPS Biller onboarding services that facilitates smooth onboarding of Billers on BBPS platform using our adapter-based framework suitable for any ERP or System of Records.
Company :-Tilli Software
User :- Harinath G
Email : Url :-
MENAFN14092023003198003206ID1107069052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.