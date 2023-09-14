President Ilham Aliyev Talks About New Area Of ​​Co-Op Between Azerbaijan And Central Asia Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke about a new area
of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Central Asia countries
at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central
Asia in Tajikistan, Trend reports.
"The Digital Silk Way project on the establishment of a
fiber-optic infrastructure is the new cooperation sphere between
our countries that we are actively working on," the head of state
underlined.
