Thursday, 14 September 2023 05:01 GMT

President Ilham Aliyev Talks About New Area Of ​​Co-Op Between Azerbaijan And Central Asia Countries


9/14/2023 9:24:33 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke about a new area of ​​cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Central Asia countries at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

"The Digital Silk Way project on the establishment of a fiber-optic infrastructure is the new cooperation sphere between our countries that we are actively working on," the head of state underlined.

Will be updated

MENAFN14092023000187011040ID1107069040

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search