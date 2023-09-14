Neqsol Holding Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NEQSOL Holding announced the appointments of Vugar Samadli as
Head of Energy Business, Kadri Ozen as Chief Communications and
Sustainability Officer, and Teymur Taghiyev as Chief of Staff, who
joined its executive management team led by Chief Executive Officer
Yusif Jabbarov.
Vugar Samadli brings 20 years of leadership
experience in the energy sector. As Head of Energy Business of
NEQSOL Holding, he will lead the coordination between the Holding
and its energy group companies, including Nobel Energy and Nobel
Upstream, as well as the new energy investments. Mr. Samadli will
continue his existing responsibility as the CEO of Nobel
Energy.
Kadri Ozen joined NEQSOL Holding from the
Netherlands, where he worked as the Chief Communications Officer of
Unilever's tea division. As Chief Communications and Sustainability
Officer of NEQSOL Holding, Mr. Ozen will lead corporate
communications, sustainability strategies, and external stakeholder
relations to support Holding's global positioning and
reputation.
Teymur Taghiyev, will lead the office of the
CEO and oversee corporate resilience and crisis management while
driving transformation and digitalization initiatives. While
assuming the role of the Chief of Staff, Mr. Taghiyev will continue
leading the Holding's critical project management function.
“These appointments reflect our commitment to strategic
excellence and innovation. Vugar's proven leadership and expertise
in the energy sector, Kadri's exceptional track record in global
communications and sustainability, and Teymur's multifaceted
expertise in driving operational efficiency, transformation, and
resilience will strengthen our foundation for continued growth,”
said Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding.
Further information about NEQSOL Holding's leadership
appointments:
Vugar Samadli, Head of Energy Business of NEQSOL
Holding has two decades of leadership experience in the
energy sector. Mr. Samadli began his professional career at BP in
2003 and joined Nobel Energy in 2013, where he was appointed as the
CEO in 2017.
In his new role, Mr. Samadli will reinforce coordination between
the Holding and its subsidiary companies, including Nobel Energy,
Nobel Upstream, and new energy investments. Mr. Samadli will
continue as CEO of Nobel Energy.
Vugar Samadli studied BSc in mechanical engineering at M.E.T.U,
in Türkiye, and holds MSc, Executive MBA, and Ph.D. degrees from
reputable Universities in the and the UK. Mr. Samadli was
awarded 'The Taraggi (Progress) Medal' by the President of
Azerbaijan in 2019, for his contributions to the country's oil and
gas industry.
Kadri Ozen, Chief Communications and Sustainability
Officer has extensive international leadership experience
in the fields of Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability
Strategies. He joined NEQSOL Holding from the Netherlands, where he
worked as the Chief Communications Officer for LIPTON Tea and
Infusions, which is the largest tea business globally and was
recently sold from Unilever to CVC Capital Partners.
Kadri Ozen worked in Türkiye, the UK, the USA, Germany, the UAE,
and the Netherlands in different senior leadership roles at the
United Nations Development Programme (), Coca-Cola Company, Merck Pharmaceuticals
and Unilever. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ozen worked as an
international news reporter and presenter for TRT, CNN World
Report, BBC World Service, and SHOW TV.
Kadri Ozen is a Medical Doctor by training and holds an MBA from
Emory University in the USA.
Teymur Taghiyev, Chief of Staff at NEQSOL
Holding has over 20 years of experience in strategy
development and implementation, business development, project
management, compliance, risk management, and corporate affairs. In
his new role, Mr. Taghiyev will assume a pivotal position to lead
the office of the CEO while spearheading corporate resilience,
crisis management, and driving internal transformation and
digitalization initiatives.
Teymur Taghiyev will continue his responsibility to oversee the
Project Management Office. Mr. Taghiyev joined NEQSOL Holding in
2018 after leading several large corporations' strategy and project
management functions. He received his international law degree from
Baku State University and his Executive MBA from Cass Business
School, City University of London.
NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international
group of companies employing more than 12,000 people in its
business operations spanning more than 10 countries across the
energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.
The Holding has three head offices in Amsterdam, the Netherlands,
in Baku, Azerbaijan, and in Kyiv, Ukraine.