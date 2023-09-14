Azerbaijan To Export Products To European Union

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Further
expansion of ties with reputable international organizations active
in the field of food security in the world has increased interest
of foreign investors in Azerbaijan's economy and opportunities for
production of local products, said Chairman of Azerbaijan Food
Safety Agency (AFSA) Goshgar Tahmazli, Trend reports.
He made the remark at a regional event in Baku on "Improvement
of food standards in Europe and Central Asia and expansion of
participation in Codex activities".
He noted that the work carried out by the agency contributes to
food security as well as the country's export potential.
"Thus, thanks to the activities carried out, permissions were
obtained to export to the European Union wool, skin and caviar
products of fish grown under aquaculture conditions," the chairman
emphasized.
According to Tahmazli, the facts noted allow saying that
cooperation with the Codex AlimentarCommission (a joint
intergovernmental body of FAO and WHO) contributes to ensuring food
safety for both domestic consumption and export, helping to adapt
Azerbaijan's food safety legislation to advanced international
practices. This cooperation will also strengthen confidence in the
quality of food products that will be supplied to world markets
under the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand.
