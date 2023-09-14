Turkmenistan Attaches Great Importance To Meetings Of Heads Of Central Asian Countries - President

"Of course, setting specific goals for ourselves, we proceed from the fact that the key condition for achieving them is a lasting and long-term peace, security and stability in our region based on mutual respect, consideration of interests, compliance with international law and the UN Charter," he said.

The president noted that in this regard, the UN General Assembly resolution of June 28, 2022, proclaiming Central Asia a zone of peace, trust and cooperation is of particular importance.

"We consider the adoption of this document as an important step towards strengthening the atmosphere of mutual understanding and cooperation in our region, turning Central Asia into a space of lasting peace and security for solving economic, environmental, humanitarian problems," Berdimuhamedov said.