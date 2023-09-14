Turkmenistan Attaches Great Importance To Meetings Of Heads Of Central Asian Countries - President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 14. Turkmenistan attaches fundamental importance to the format of
consultative meetings of the heads of Central Asian States as an
interstate mechanism designed to become a guarantor of maintaining
consultative regional cooperation, said President of Turkmenistan
Serdar Berdimuhamedov in his speech at the 5th Consultative Meeting
of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Trend reports.
"Of course, setting specific goals for ourselves, we proceed
from the fact that the key condition for achieving them is a
lasting and long-term peace, security and stability in our region
based on mutual respect, consideration of interests, compliance
with international law and the UN Charter," he said.
The president noted that in this regard, the UN General Assembly
resolution of June 28, 2022, proclaiming Central Asia a zone of
peace, trust and cooperation is of particular importance.
"We consider the adoption of this document as an important step
towards strengthening the atmosphere of mutual understanding and
cooperation in our region, turning Central Asia into a space of
lasting peace and security for solving economic, environmental,
humanitarian problems," Berdimuhamedov said.
