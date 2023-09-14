Russia Urges Armenia To Accept New Realities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Moscow urges
Armenia to follow the November 2020 trilateral agreements "taking
into account the new realities that have emerged since then",
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing,
Trend reports.
"Certainly, we are concerned that tensions are not subsiding and
even in some areas have a tendency to grow. Despite everything,
Russia remains a reliable guarantor of security. We continue our
contacts both with Yerevan and Baku," he said.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in response to
the Armenian Foreign Ministry's September 13 statement that the
source of a serithreat is the Armenian side's attempts to hide
the concentration of forces in the region and divert attention from
provocative actions.
"The main condition for peace and stability in the region is
Armenia's renunciation of claims to the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of Azerbaijan in word and deed, withdrawal of all
Armenian armed forces from our territories, cessation of revanchist
policies and actions," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.
