Uzbekistan Invites Azerbaijan To Join Integrated International Transportation Platform

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 14. Uzbekistan
invited Azerbaijan to participate in the launch of an integrated
international transport platform, Trend reports.
The preposition was made by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat
Mirziyoyev during the 5th Consultative Meeting of the heads of
Central Asian states held on September 14 in Tajikistan's Dushanbe
with the participation of the guest of honor - President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
"In order to increase the transport potential of our countries,
I propose to develop an agreement on transport and transit in
Central Asia, to form specific mechanisms for promoting effective
transport corridors to enter the markets of China, South Asia and
the Middle East, the European Union with the use of tariffs
beneficial for business, as well as to prepare a program of
measures for liberalization of transport services, optimization of
licensing procedures and consider the creation of an integrated
platform for international transportation. I propose to actively
involve our Azerbaijani partners in our joint work," Mirziyoyev
said.
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan reached $188
million in the first six months of 2023, which is 63 percent more
than in the same period last year. The two countries plan to create
a joint investment fund and increase trade turnover to $1 billion
over the next few years.
Additionally, this will support the strengthening of the links
between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan and the diversification of the
economic integration. As of today, five projects totaling $700
million are also being worked on between the countries, one of
which is the development of the logistics and transportation
infrastructure.
