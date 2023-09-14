Itfc Into More Potent Involvement In Azerbaijan's Funding Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) shows
interest in more active participation in financing important
projects in Azerbaijan, which is in line with the organization's
development plans until 2030, Hani Salem Sonbol, executive director
of ITFC and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) group,
told reporters, Trend reports.
"Our fowill be on strategic projects such as renewable
energy and green finance. We are also going to strengthen our
cooperation with small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan.
We have recently signed an important agreement with Rabita Bank,
which I am sure will strengthen our partnership and help support
the country's development. Importantly, our diverse range of
products can be used in both the public and private sectors, as
well as in mixed enterprises and state-owned companies," he
said.
Hani Salem Sonbol also noted that ITFC is committed to more
active cooperation with Azerbaijan and sees great potential to work
together with stakeholders, contributing to the development of the
region as a whole.
It should be noted that the International Islamic Trade Finance
Corporation is a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group and
was established with the main purpose of trade development.
The IDB Group maintains strong relations with Azerbaijan and
seeks to contribute to its socio-economic development. The Group is
implementing projects worth about $1.2 billion in Azerbaijan.
The portfolio includes $956 million in IDB financing, $120.2
million in ICD (Islamic Corporation for the Development of the
Private Sector) approved financing, $83.4 million in ITFC trade
operations, and $19.4 million in other IDB Group funds and
operations.
