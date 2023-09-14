Nayev Awards Soldiers Who Shot Down Four Shaheds Aircraft Over Sumy Region With Small Arms

The commander reported this in a message on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I honored our valiant soldiers from the mobile firing group, who shot down four Shaheds drones over the Sumy region with small arms during the month," Nayev said.

According to him, these are ordinary guys, well-trained and highly motivated, who are performing the task of protecting the Ukrainian sky.

Nayev wished them further victories.

The commander also congratulated the soldiers who recently returned from the Lyman operational and tactical group, which defended Ukraine in the Serebryany forestry and near Bilohorivka.

According to Nayev, they performed extremely difficult defense tasks for four months and managed to advance.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have partially succeeded in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdyumivka in the Donetsk region as a result of assault operations.