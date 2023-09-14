Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"About an hour ago, a private house was damaged as a result of another shelling by the Russian army of Antonivka village in the Kherson city territorial community. There are no injured," the post says.



As reported, today the Russian army shelled the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson region.