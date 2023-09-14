Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the village of Antonivka, Kherson region, damaging a private house.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports. Read also: Eleven children returned from temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region
"About an hour ago, a private house was damaged as a result of another shelling by the Russian army of Antonivka village in the Kherson city territorial community. There are no injured," the post says.
As reported, today the Russian army shelled the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson region.
MENAFN14092023000193011044ID1107069027
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.