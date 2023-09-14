Wallace Sees Logic In Ukraine Attacking Russia's Black Sea Fleet

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The former Defense Minister of Great Britain, Ben Wallace, considers Ukrainian attacks against Russian warships based in occupied Crimea a logical development, since Moscow actively employs them in its war effort.
Wallace made a comment via X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform saw.
"Russia can not use its Black Sea fleet to strike civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and not expect Ukraine to target those assets committing the war crimes," Wallace wrote. Read also: Ukrainian intel confirms damage to Russian landing ship, submarine in Sevastopol
As reported by Ukrinform, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace resigned from the post he had held since 2019.
In July, he confirmed that he would step down in the next reshuffle in the British government, not stand for election, and leave politics altogether.
Photo: Presidential Office
