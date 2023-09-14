Wallace Sees Logic In Ukraine Attacking Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Wallace made a comment via X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform saw.

"Russia can not use its Black Sea fleet to strike civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and not expect Ukraine to target those assets committing the war crimes," Wallace wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace resigned from the post he had held since 2019.

In July, he confirmed that he would step down in the next reshuffle in the British government, not stand for election, and leave politics altogether.

Photo: Presidential Office