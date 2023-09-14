Icc Launches Office In Kyiv

This was announced during a joint press conference by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, another step has been taken to further strengthen our partnership with the ICC: the so-called field office of the ICC has opened in Ukraine. This is the largest representation of the ICC outside The Hague," Kostin said.

He added that the work of the newly established Field Office of the International Criminal Court will increase the effectiveness and efficiency of response to Russian war crimes.

The main direction of the ICC office's work in Kyiv will be the investigation of cases pending before the Court since the outset of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since March 2022, the ICC office has been conducting an independent investigation into Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine.