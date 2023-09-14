Best Lawyers Has Named John A. Anderson As One Of The Best Lawyers In America (2024 Edition)

The current, 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America (2024) is based on more than 16.1 million detailed evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers. The list of outstanding attorneys is compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The lawyers being honored as "The Best Lawyers in America" are highlighted as the top legal talent in America.

Mr. Anderson's practice areas include all manner of business transactional and litigation matters, with an emphasis on banking and health care law and the full spectrum of health care provider issues including compliance matters, fraud & abuse, third-party audits, billing & reimbursement, entity formation, contract negotiations, physician self-referral/Stark, Anti-kickback, licensing and litigation.

He currently sits on the Board of Trustees for Ascension Health in Michigan, and he chairs the Quality & Safety Committee for Ascension Health-Michigan. Additionally, he sits on the Board of Directors of the Genesys Physician Hospital Organization in Grand Blanc, Michigan, which was one of the first 32 Pioneer Accountable Care Organizations in the country and which continues to operate a Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO.

We would like to congratulate John A. Anderson

on being selected for The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition).

About

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is ranked as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan.

Founded 40 years ago, located in Troy, Detroit, and Lansing, Michigan, it is a full-service law firm with 65 attorneys. Areas of practice include estate planning, corporate and business law, health care law, business transactions, commercial litigation, governmental law, real estate, creditors' rights, criminal law, employment and labor law, workers' compensation, and family law.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is named in Best Law Firms in America, Tier 1. Inclusion in Best Lawyers in America is based on peer review in the legal profession. Visit for more information.

