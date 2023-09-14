Ormco Announces The Launch Of Its Latest Innovation - Ormcotm Digital Bonding, Powered By Sparktm Technology

BREA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrCorporation today announces the launch of OrDigital Bonding (OBD).

OrmcoTM Digital Bonding combines the best of our orthodontic solutions in brackets and aligners.

OrmcoTM Digital Bonding Powered by SparkTM Technology

Digital treatment planning and digital bracket placement interface with Spark Approver Software provides one easy-to-use software platform for your Spark Clear Aligner cases and your Digital Bonding cases.

One case submission portal for OrDigital Bonding cases and Spark Clear Aligner cases.

Ormco's custom Jigs technology designed so that the 'Cap' wraps around the tooth buccally and lingually.

With this development, doctors can streamline daily workflow and achieve customized bracket positioning by leveraging Damon UltimaTM brackets and the Spark Approver Software. OrDigital Bonding makes bracket bonding consistent.

In addition, orthodontists can use their digital workflows for all patients and easily make choices across multiple treatment options in the software. Doctors will also have increased flexibility to treat patients with even more treatment modalities. This development comes just two months after the introduction of Spark Clear Aligners Release 14, which provided web-based access to the Spark Approver platform, among other benefits.

Key features of OrDigital Bonding include:



Digital treatment planning and digital bracket placement interface with Spark Approver Software provides one easy-to-use software platform for OrDigital Bonding cases and Spark Clear Aligner cases Damon Ultima Brackets, the first true full-expression orthodontic system designed for faster and more precise finishing. It is completely re-engineered to virtually eliminate play for precise control of rotation, angulation and torque* 1



Oris uniquely positioned to provide doctors with the clinical freedom they want to treat patients their way.

Now with OrDigital Bonding, Orhas leveraged its premiere orthodontic solutions to provide orthodontists with even greater flexibility, more treatment options and an overall trouble-free workflow.

"Orhas a consistent track record of clinically-focused orthodontic innovation and is dedicated to providing doctors with the tools and resources needed to achieve clinical excellence," said Eric Conley, President of Ormco. "Our latest example is OrDigital Bonding which combines the best of our orthodontic solutions in brackets and aligners. We're excited to provide doctors with yet another modality that increases clinical freedom and flexibility to grow their practices."

"Where precision and efficiency are paramount, OrDigital Bonding brings a unique approach to indirect bonding of orthodontic brackets utilizing the proven technology of the Spark Aligner Platform," said Dr. Michael Mayhew. "Integrating advanced digital treatment visualization, technicians mesh treatment plans and bracket selections to provide orthodontists with optimal setups. A unique printed jig system carrier design ensures precision bonding saving valuable chair time for bonding accuracy, predictably enhancing the patient's treatment journey."

OrDigital Bonding is now available in theand will soon be available in Canada and Australia. To learn more about OrDigital Bonding and to Request a Demo, visit .

