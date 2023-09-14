Shift5 Added To Department Of Defense's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed and vetted through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at . Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information or media requests, contact: Fianna Litvok,