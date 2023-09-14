Flaamy Equo Portable Combustion Eco Oven Launches On Kickstarter

Cosenza, Calabria Sep 14, 2023 (Issuewire)

Flaamy, the pioneering startup dedicated to creating innovative and sustainable cooking and heating solutions, has proudly announced the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for its revolutionary product, the Flaamy Equo. As the world's first portable combustion eco-oven, Flaamy Equo represents a groundbreaking fusion of cutting-edge technology and environmental responsibility.

Founded with a mission to combine innovation and sustainability, Flaamy has set a Kickstarter goal of $27,173 to be reached by September 28, 2023. By embracing a circular economy approach and advocating for open innovation, Flaamy aims to revolutionize the cooking and heating industry while contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

Flaamy's co-founders express their excitement about the campaign: "Flaamy Equo is more than just an oven; it's a cooking revolution. We've designed it deeply committed to our planet's well-being, offering a compact, portable solution that generates exceptional culinary experiences while minimizing its carbon footprint.”

Flaamy Equo boasts an array of exceptional features, including an EASY-FLAME burner for precise and efficient cooking, a 90% reduction in fine dust emissions, and ceramic fiber insulation that eliminates the risk of contact burns. Crafted with precision, Equo features a spaci43 cm x 43 cm cooking chamber and boasts a remarkable maximum temperature of 500 degrees Celsius. Weighing under 30 kg and equipped with a detachable cart, this portable pellet oven guarantees delicimeals whether the user is camping, picnicking, or hosting a gathering.

"Flaamy Equo embodies our dedication to both the environment and culinary excellence," says Giuseppe Mandaglio, the Co-Founder and Production Manager. "By choosing Equo, you're getting a versatile cooking companion and contributing to a more sustainable world.”

Flaamy's Kickstarter campaign offers backers a range of enticing perks that cater to varipreferences and budgets. Early supporters can secure their Flaamy Equo at a discounted rate, ranging from the Super Early Bird option at €780 to the Kickstarter Special Bundle at €1,988. Each reward tier has unique offerings, including Flaamy T-shirts, bundle deals, and substantial discounts off the retail price.

"We wanted to provide backers with perks that reflect our gratitude for their support," explains Biagio Mandaglio, Co-Founder and Brand Manager. "These exclusive rewards allow backers to experience the magic of Flaamy Equo at an exceptional value.”

Flaamy invites backers and cooking enthusiasts to join their Kickstarter campaign and participate in this innovative movement. By pledging support, backers will secure their very own Flaamy Equo and become an integral part of the Flaamy community, sharing a passion for both culinary excellence and sustainable solutions.

"Flaamy Equo represents a fusion of tradition and innovation, with Italian craftsmanship meeting cutting-edge technology," says Michelangelo Rosarno, Co-Founder and Business Advisor. "Joinin transforming the way we cook and embracing a greener, more flavorful future.”

To learn more about Flaamy Equo and support the Kickstarter campaign, please visit the Flaamy Equo Kickstarter page .