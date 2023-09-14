Cop27 Presidency Announces Its Sponsorship For The Ride To Cop28 Initiative

Cairo, Egypt Sep 14, 2023 (Issuewire)

Building on the success of the "Ride to COP27" initiative to bring awareness of climate change to the Middle East through community engagement, youth empowerment and clean power transportation, the COP27 Presidency has the pleasure to announce its sponsorship of the "Ride to COP28 initiative. This 60-day journey from ground zero of the COP27 venue (Sharm El-Shaikh International Conference Center) to the COP28 venue (Expo City Dubai) will be held on an electric motorbike through the streets, highways, valleys and hills of eight Arab countries.

The objective of The Ride is twofold: first, to amplify awareness about the pressing issue of climate change; second, to empower young minds in the Arab region with the essential knowledge to confront climate-related challenges head-on. This journey also serves as a platform for success stories, opportunities, hurdles and relentless efforts of those nations in their quest to address climate change in the most sustainable and just manner.

Participants in the "Ride to COP28", led by the mulitable world records holder Ali Abdo who intends to travel through Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and finally the UAE, will participate in COY18 and COP28.

This initiative is also held in collaboration with UNDP and the League of Arab States and is sponsored by the ministries of Environment and Youth and Sports of Egypt, to champion climate action, foster meaningful dialogues, and pave the way for innovative solutions that drive sustainable transformation. It also furthers the COP27 Presidency's commitment to inclusivity and partnership with civil society and environmental activists to bring vital attention to the imperative of climate action and sustainable alternatives.

