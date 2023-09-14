Xos Grows Fleet Deliveries

Several of the vehicles will be delivered to Richmond, California. The independent service providers will take delivery of the vehicles in a newly opened facility featuring 100 new electric vehicle chargers. This installation will enable Xos medium-duty electric vehicles to deliver packages all across Northern California. Some customers will be receiving new Xos vehicles, others will be relocating from nearby terminals where they have charged vehicles with the Xos HubTM, the mobile charging infrastructure solution.

“Driven by the significant benefits of lower total cost of ownership, our customers are increasingly interested in electrifying their fleets,” said Xos VP of Sales, Jose Castañeda.“We're proud that we can offer these vehicles through our dealership network, so that more businesses can take advantage of these incentives and further reduce the cost of their fleets.”

Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit .

Thompson Truck Centers, a subsidiary of Thompson Machinery, traces its roots back to 1944, when the Thompson family operated a GMC Truck Dealership. The company had gained a reputation for providing excellent service in support of sales, which allowed Thompson to expand its operations and become a leading construction equipment dealer. Today, Thompson Truck Centers continues to service and repair all makes and models of medium and heavy-duty trucks. As technology evolves, Thompson is leading the way to help its customers achieve a zero-emission future. For more information, please visit .

