Development Of The Taiwan Information And Communications Technology Industry, 2023 And Beyond

This report provides an overview of the Taiwan information and communication technology industry with statistical facts.

It examines the development of the Taiwan information hardware industry, analyzing shipment value and volume by product category, including notebook PC, desktop PC, tablet, motherboard, and server system.

It also investigates the growth of the Taiwan communications hardware industry, assessing shipment value and volume by product category, such as smartphone, WLAN NIC, DSL modem, cable modem, PON CPE, cable STB, IP STB, and OTT STB.

Furthermore, the report delves into the future prospects of both the Taiwan information hardware and communications hardware industries, offering production value forecasts for the period 2023-2026.

Key Topics Covered:



Development of the Taiwan Information and Communication Technology Industry

Development of the Taiwan Information Hardware Industry Development of the Taiwan Communications Hardware Industry

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Amazon

AMD

Applied Materials

ASML

Dell

Google

Merck

Meta

Micron

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Chemical

NXP

Qualcomm

Supermicro Synopsys

