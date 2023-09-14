(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of the Taiwan Information and Communications Technology Industry, 2023 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the Taiwan information and communication technology industry with statistical facts.
It examines the development of the Taiwan information hardware industry, analyzing shipment value and volume by product category, including notebook PC, desktop PC, tablet, motherboard, and server system.
It also investigates the growth of the Taiwan communications hardware industry, assessing shipment value and volume by product category, such as smartphone, WLAN NIC, DSL modem, cable modem, PON CPE, cable STB, IP STB, and OTT STB.
Furthermore, the report delves into the future prospects of both the Taiwan information hardware and communications hardware industries, offering production value forecasts for the period 2023-2026.
Key Topics Covered:
Development of the Taiwan Information and Communication Technology Industry Development of the Taiwan Information Hardware Industry Development of the Taiwan Communications Hardware Industry
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Amazon AMD Applied Materials ASML Dell Google Merck Meta Micron Microsoft Mitsubishi Chemical NXP Qualcomm Supermicro Synopsys
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Tags Communication Technology IP
MENAFN14092023004107003653ID1107068941
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.