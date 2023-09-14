Rising Vehicle Lifespan And Sustainability Drive Growth In The Global Automotive Coolant Industry To 2028

The global automotive coolant market, valued at US$ 4.8 billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth in the coming years, with projections indicating a rise to US$ 6.6 billion by 2028.

This impressive growth is expected to be driven by several key factors and trends in the automotive industry.

Automotive coolant, commonly known as antifreeze, is a crucial component used to regulate a vehicle's temperature within a specific range.

It is primarily composed of ethylene glycol or propylene glycol mixed with water and contains additives such as corrosion inhibitors and antifoam agents, enhancing engine performance. The primary function of coolants is to prevent automobile radiators from overheating during summer and freezing in winter, taverting potential breakdowns.

Key Growth Drivers:

Market Segmentation:

The report offers a detailed analysis of key trends within varisegments of the global automotive coolant market. The market is segmented based on product, type, application, and end-user.

Product Types:



Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol Glycerin

Coolant Types:



Inorganic Acid

Organic Acid

Hybrid Organic Acid Others

Applications:



Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers Others

End-User Segments:



OEM Aftermarket

Regional Insights:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape within the global automotive coolant market. Key players in the industry include Total S.A. (Total), ExxonMobil, Castrol Limited, The British Petroleum Plc, Cummins Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BASF SE, Chevron Corporation, The PJSC LUKOIL, Motul S.A., and China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), among others.

Key Questions Addressed:

Key Attributes: