Okyo Pharma Limited Announces Withdrawal Of Public Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO) (“OKYO” or the“Company”), an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company which is developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease (DED) to address the significant unmet need in this multi-billion-dollar market, today announced the withdrawal of its proposed public offering of ordinary shares and its termination of Freedom Capital Markets as underwriter. The decision was made in response to changing market conditions.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About OKYO Pharma
OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO) is a life sciences company, focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.
MENAFN14092023004107003653ID1107068938
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.