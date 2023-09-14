The 0.1% Group Launch Bespoke Luxury Travel Service For Ultra High Net Worth Individuals





London, United Kingdom – The 0.1% Group, 2 businesses based around personalised luxury travel arrangements and private aviation, has recently launched its Luxury bespoke travel and concierge services for ultra highworth individuals.

The business was founded by James Ison and Anna Yaudzemis, along with a global supplier network that has decades of experience in the ultra highworth community. The 0.1% Group works with the new generation of wealth created from cryptocurrency and provides a holistic approach for its clients by organising all travel arrangements, including accommodation and experiences.

The 0.1% Group does not operate as a corporate brand but offers a more boutique and tailored experience to its clients by utilising its extensive travel industry expertise to deliver luxury travel that takes the time and stress of planning away from clients so they can foon what is important to them.

Clients are matched to The 0.1% Group requirements to ensure the business delivers only the best service and can expect a high level of discretion, efficiency, and attention to detail from their concierge, who will work tirelessly to ensure their every need is met, whether that's to organise an unforgettable experience at a private island retreat or to arrange Private jet travel to their chosen destination.

As a dream boutique for the wealthy, The 0.1% Group is building a global exclusive network via invitation only to continuously provide the best in class products and services to its discerning clients, wherever they are in the world and at whatever time they desire. These services include:

Luxury Travel

With over 2 decades of travel experience, The 0.1% Group prides itself in delivering a truly exceptional service. The business specialises in tailored travel for couples, large and small families, as well as custom trips for friends and colleagues, whether they are looking for a private island escape, a cultural journey or a wellness retreat.

The expert team at The 0.1% Group will work closely with clients to design a tailor-made itinerary that meets their every need, ensure every detail is taken care of, and create an unforgettable travel experience that exceeds expectations.

Private Villas

The boutique travel creator team specialises in offering the most incredible destinations to the clientele and assists with all aspects of the booking from start to finish including itinerary planning for those who wish to create memories and explore.

Thanks to an exclusive network of Luxury Villa owners and managers, The 0.1% can deliver a personalised and private experience which often isn't available to the general public.

The villas provided at The 0.1% Group have several bespoke features that make them the ideal choice for highworth families and individuals, such as:



Exceptional Amenities (including private swimming pool or private beach access, state-of-the-art home theatres, fully equipped gyms and spa facilities.)

Privacy and Security Bespoke services (all luxury villas come with a dedicated staff, including a private chef, housekeeping and personal concierge.)

Experiences

Thanks to their relentless passion for perfection, The 0.1% Group actively engaged its industry connections and insider knowledge to handpick perfect events and experiences to the taste of their clients.

The 0.1% Group clients can gain access to some of the most exclusive events in the world of sports and culture. A trusted Concierge for the elite, The 0.1% Group excels in obtaining exclusive access, premium seating, and tailor-made experience for prestigievents.

Additionally, to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience, The 0.1% Group acts as the client's personal assistant and handles all the details, from securing tickets to arranging transportation to the venue.

Family Office Consultancy

The Family office network provided at The 0.1% Group is a trusted and comprehensive network of individuals and institutions that provide estate planning, financial planning, and investment management services to high-net-worth families.

This service is intended to help high-net-worth families manage their wealth, family legacy and complex financial needs, from tax planning and investment management to estate planning and philanthropy.

Thanks to the new technologies and cutting edge outlook, The 0.1% Group has adapted cryptocurrency transactions from the start. Any crypto or standard transaction takes place once it's due diligence is complete to the highest industry standard.

