Right Networks Welcomes Piyum Samaraweera As New Chief Product Officer

“I'm proud to welcome Piyum Samaraweera to our talented team at Right Networks in a role that will lead our product roadmap forward and support our company's growth,” said Bird.“Piyum's wealth of knowledge will be key to bringing new solutions to market that will strengthen our industry leading portfolio of solutions-curated specifically to foster growth for accounting firms and professionals.”

Samaraweera joins Right Networks with more than 25 years of experience in developing web, mobile solutions and services for global SaaS and cloud companies. Samaraweera recently served as Chief Product Officer for Greenlight Guru, a company specializing in cloud-based quality management software, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company's product vision and strategy and contributed significantly to broadening its market reach. Previously, Samaraweera held vice president positions at cloud-based property management software company Buildium and worked in product management at Intuit and Thomson Reuters. Samaraweera holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester and an MBA from Bentley College's McCallum Graduate School of Business.

“I am excited to join a company like Right Networks at a time when the accounting profession is experiencing a shift that is creating opportunities for innovation,” said Samaraweera.“I look forward to leading the company's cloud product and innovation groups as we work toward a vision of building a best-in-class unified portfolio of solutions to holistically serve accounting firms and professionals.”

About Right Networks

Right Networks , a vertical cloud service provider, offers the only intelligent cloud purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. In addition to fully managed IT and applications, we provide a curated software ecosystem and a nationwide community to make managing a modern, thriving and secure business easier. More than 10,000 accounting firms and 60,000 SMBs count on Right Networks to run their businesses every day.

