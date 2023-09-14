Rocket Lawyer Announces Jack Rives As President Of Rocket Legal Professional Services

With a uniquely qualified background and wealth of experience, Rives will lead the transformation of access to affordable services provided by legal professionals. His experience, along with the Rocket Lawyer natively digital legal services platform will rapidly scale the availability, responsiveness and affordability of qualified legal practitioners everywhere. Rives will also spearhead the company's Alternative Business Structure (ABS) initiatives in the UK and Arizona, as well as the Utah Regulatory Sandbox. Additionally, Rives will play a key role in executing Rocket Lawyer's AI strategy and delivering AI solutions that accelerate productivity while being well regulated and controlled by human judgment.

“Like me, Jack saw first-hand how much of a game changer access to a legal professional can be, when access is provided as a benefit,” said Charley Moore, CEO and founder at Rocket Lawyer.“His passion for promoting access to justice and improving the legal profession aligns seamlessly with Rocket Lawyer core values. We are excited to have him join our team.”

With a distinguished career in the United States Air Force, Rives served as a judge advocate (JAG) for 33 years, and became the first military attorney to attain the three-star rank of lieutenant general. He then oversaw the American Bar Association as Executive Director from 2010-2023.

During his tenure as the Executive Director of the American Bar Association, Rives played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of legal practice in the United States. He oversaw a $56 million increase in the ABA's domestic and global grant awards.

“I look forward to leading Rocket Legal Professional Services at this exciting period of unprecedented expansion and innovation for the company,” said Rives.“Everyone should have access to quality legal advice. I'm eager to contribute to the Rocket Lawyer mission of making legal services affordable and accessible to all.”

About Rocket Lawyer :

At Rocket Lawyer, we believe everyone deserves affordable and simple legal services. Our laws should protect and empower-but for too many of us, the law is a burden because of high costs and complexity. So, we're changing things. Since 2008, we've helped over 30 million businesses, families, and individuals obtain the legal help they need, at a price they can afford. That's legal made simple®. Visit for a free trial and followon Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Kelsey Hilton



