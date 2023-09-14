Ebi Puts Data Security Solution On Display At Technology Innovation Discovery Event (Tide) 2023

EB Control is a superior data security solution that enables organizations to gain greater control of how, when, where, and with whom they need to share their sensitive information. With EB Control, data authors and owners have a simple, intuitive platform that enables them to maintain control of their data, whether it's on their device, in transit, or shared with others. Secure by design, the platform offers a unique combination of features and functionality across the lifecycle of the owner's data, providing robust data protection without the cost or expertise required to manage it.



In stark contrast to other data security solutions on the market, EB Control's key management and decryption of the user's sensitive data takes place on the user's local device; not on the server. This distinction is vital, as data is generally stored unencrypted on the server and then passed to the user's browser for viewing. This means that the server has an unencrypted copy of the data, and ultimately creates an opportunity for the user's data to be compromised.



“The use cases for EB Control within the DoD and government community are abundant,” said Brandon Hart, CTO at EBI.“The platform is a game changer for organizations, regardless of industry, as it automates the management of encryption keys at scale. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to demonstrate these innovative capabilities at TIDE 2023, and look forward to expanding our presence across government agencies.”



Over the past year, EBI has also made great strides with BuildDB , a next-generation database that seamlessly handles the high volume of data used by today's largest enterprises. The company made an impressive showing across the 2023 award circuit, receiving major recognition from the CRN Tech Innovator Awards and SC Media , with more to come.

