Filetrail Extends Support Of Arma With Upcoming Event Sponsorships

Upcoming events at which attendees can meet with FileTrail include:



ARMA New England 2nd Annual Golf Benefit & Education Day – Mohegan Sun, CT - September 18-19, 2023

FileTrail is a sponsor of both events.



Golf benefit proceeds will be donated to Make-A-Wish foundation Massachusetts and Rhode Island or Connecticut . Education Day – Win with IG! programming includes thought provoking and action-oriented discussions on the issues facing today's information governance leaders.



ARMA International InfoCon 2023 – Detroit, MI – October 9-11, 2023

FileTrail is a conference sponsor.



Attendees can visit FileTrail in the exhibit hall at booth 413, featuring an interactive demo station with self-navigation. FileTrail is sponsoring the session,“The Formula for Selecting and Implementing a RIM Software.” Brian Accrocco, MBA, PMP, IGP, will present the session Monday, October 9 at 1:40 p.m. Accrois a seasoned advocate and visionary leader who serves as IT manager at Oxy, where he leads a team responsible for critical aspects of information governance and records management.

FileTrail is proud to support ARMA International, a not-for-profit professional association and the authority on records and information management. ARMA members include records and information managers, information governance professionals, archivists, corporate librarians, imaging specialists, legal professionals, IT managers, consultants, and educators working in a variety of sectors in the United States, Canada, and more than 30 other countries around the globe.

About FileTrail

Founded in 2000, FileTrail® is the leader in information governance and records management solutions for highly regulated markets throughout North America, the U.K. and Europe. Designed as an integrated enterprise software solution, FileTrail provides large enterprises, internal legal departments and law firms with full life cycle information governance management. As a comprehensive IG suite, FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates records and information governance management, enabling organizations to meet urgent client demands, pass audits, conduct a client audit response across multiple repositories, address outside council guidelines and handle new compliance rules with a modern approach.

Sophisticated organizations that see the big picture are moving beyond just records management and have selected FileTrail as their long-term partner to guide them through the information governance life cycle. For more information or to schedule a call, visit filetrail.

