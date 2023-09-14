Huhtamaki's Financial Reporting In 2024

Huhtamaki's financial reporting in 202 4

In 2024, Huhtamaki will publish financial information as follows:

Results 2023 February 8

Annual Report 2023 Week commencing February 26

Interim Report, January 1 - March 31, 2024 April 25

Half-yearly Report, January 1 - June 30, 2024 July 25

Interim Report, January 1 - September 30, 2024 October 24

Huhtamaki observes a silent period prior to the publication of financial information. The silent period before publication of the 2023 Results is four weeks. The silent period before publication of the half-yearly report and interim reports starts on the last day of the reporting period in question.

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is planned to be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the latest.