Meritage Homes Announces Expansion To Jacksonville, Florida

“Jacksonville steadily attracts new homeowners who want to experience a beautiful environment with a reasonable cost of living,” said Philippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes.“We have had positive experiences across our Florida divisions and believe that our spec building entry-level strategy and streamlined operations positionwell for long-term growth in this new market.”

With varifloorplans for single-family detached and attached products, Meritage's new communities will offer an enticing mix of convenient locations, energy-efficient features, smart technologies and high-end finishes for entry-level buyers.

The Lakes at Bella Lago is Meritage's first community in the highly sought-after greater Jacksonville metro area, where we will begin selling new affordable, energy-efficient single-family detached homes in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For more information about the new Jacksonville communities, please visit:

Meritage Homes is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2022. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 170,000 homes in its 37-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA's 2023 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes as well as the EPA's 2023 Indoor airPLeader Award.

