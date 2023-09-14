Vontier's Invenco By Gvr Announces Infx Solution With Chevron

The iNFX Electronic Payment Server is a cloud managed, fit-for-purpose IoT based microservices platform that provides a better customer experience through faster payment transactions, simple integration with other devices at the site, greater uptime, and the ability to bring new capabilities & features to market faster.

Chevron will benefit from the iNFX platform through:



Digital agility: The iNFX platform is modular, hardware agnostic, scalable and extensible. Chevron can select the plug-ins they need, expedite digital transformation without disrupting site operations and harmonize core payment systems based on global standards. Rapid deployment: Standards-based APIs and plug-ins are used extensively to enable efficient integration with minimal customization, allowing Chevron the flexibility to add new capabilities and features quickly, creating a more consistent consumer experience.

“Chevron has been looking for a solution to enable faster transaction times and rapid deployment of new features & payment options to market, and we are excited to help achieve Chevron's goals via iNFX,” said Karthik Ganapathi, president of Inveby GVR.“Through iNFX, Chevron will have a microservices led, cloud-based solution that enables productivity, reduces complexity and operating costs, improves the consumer experience and accelerates Chevron's revenue growth.”

Chevron presented this iNFX platform solution at their Americas Fuels Convention in August and expects to begin deploying iNFX edge devices to U.S. Chevron and Texstations over the next several months. The target is to complete the rollout at over 8,000 locations in the U.S. by the end of 2024.

“This new platform is great for our Chevron and Texmarketers and retailers,” said Tryp Wittstruck, Chevron Channel Experience manager.“In addition to greater flexibility and speed-to-deployment, they can benefit from remote deployment through onsite iNFX edge devices or Inveoutdoor payment terminals, reducing the tech visits required to enable new features.”

This relationship between Inveby GVR and Chevron promises to shape the future of innovation and redefine the way Chevron drives productivity at their branded retailers. This collaboration is a testament to the shared vision of utilizing the power of cutting-edge technology to create a lasting impact and delivering unmatched value.

For more information about the cloud-based microservices platform, iNFX, visit invencoor follow Inveby GVR on LinkedIn .

