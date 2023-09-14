Stocks In Play

9/14/2023 - 9:05 AM EST - Lancaster Resources Inc. : Announced results from its Magneto-Telluric (MT) geophysics program at Lancaster's Alkali Flat Lithium Project located in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA. The MT program targeted highly conductive stratigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property. KLM Geoscience successfully completed the detailed MT program including data acquisition and inversions. The MT survey consisted of three east-west lines with ~500m spacing between receivers and lines. Lancaster Resources Inc. shares C.LCR are trading off 2 cents at $0.12.



