US Northeast expects Hurricane Lee to hit strongly

(MENAFN) Following a near contract with Bermuda, Hurricane Lee is anticipated to trigger sturdy, potential harmful wind bursts to shoreline areas of New England in the US Northeast.



“On the forecast track, the center of Lee will pass west of Bermuda today and tonight and then approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada Friday and Saturday,” the US National Hurricane Center declared in report.



Whereas a hurricane caution was published across New England, which involves northeastern districts of the US, the hurricane and storm initial cautionary system was started in the regions.



“Additional weakening is forecast, but Lee is expected to remain a large and dangerous hurricane for the next couple of days,” it continued.



The tropical hurricane caution is in power for the Bermuda area.



On Sunday, bad weather conditions including torrential rain as well as shoreline floodwater are estimated in eastern Maine, which is placed in the further northeastern area of the US.

